Big Ang's 20 biggest moments revisite...

Big Ang's 20 biggest moments revisited on anniversary of death

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: SILive.com

On Feb. 18, 2016, the hearts of many broke as Staten Island's own Angela "Big Ang" Raiola or Ward Hill lost her battle with stage four cancer. The reality TV star, business owner, author and all around "larger than life" spirit passed away at 55 years young, leaving behind a legion of diehard fans - and, yes, a few detractors, too, who accused her of cashing in on organized crime stereotypes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SILive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Giants talk back (Dec '06) 2 min Paul Yanks 6,331
Mets talkback (Dec '07) 5 min jimi-yank 42,500
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 13 min Prophet Atlantis 313,293
Today is day without immigrants 15 min Teacher 1
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 21 min Paul Yanks 335,426
Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10) 26 min Princess Hey 15,960
I want President Obama back 27 min Prophet Atlantis 111
The United Hates of America (Sep '10) 1 hr Prophet Atlantis 2,771
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... 1 hr 2 Dogs 2,176
Judge Carl Copertino Gilgo Beach Participant 3 hr Plottmastersm 45
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

New York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
 

New York, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,765 • Total comments across all topics: 278,922,028

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC