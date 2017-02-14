Being an immigrant in the United Stat...

Being an immigrant in the United States today means ...

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: KMIZ

The United States has a long and proud history as an immigrant nation. But those communities have been left paralyzed by fear following President Donald Trump's sweeping immigration reforms.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KMIZ.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... 50 min Prophet Atlantis 2,142
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 1 hr Prophet Atlantis 63,257
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 2 hr DaGreatDirtywater 335,391
special prosecutor may be named in flynn espionage 2 hr Trump Needs 2Join... 7
Word Association (Jul '10) 2 hr Princess Hey 7,665
Judge Carl Copertino Gilgo Beach Participant 2 hr Plotts 26
Obamas magic wand 2 hr Wall specialist 1
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

New York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Hurricane
  2. Toyota
  3. Iran
  4. Al Franken
  5. Super Bowl
 

New York, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,019 • Total comments across all topics: 278,869,714

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC