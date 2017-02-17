Bayonne Bridge's new elevated roadway...

Bayonne Bridge's new elevated roadway set to open

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: NJ.com

A new era for the Bayonne Bridge will begin Monday when the newly constructed elevated roadway on the 85-year-old arch bridge opens to drivers. The new roadway, which was built 64 feet above the original bridge deck, hangs 215 feet above the Kill van Kull.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mets talkback (Dec '07) 24 min Paul Yanks 42,541
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 54 min Enter 313,320
PREET Bharara and Judge John Gleeson HSBC BANK ... (Jan '16) 1 hr Plotts 5
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... 1 hr Wall specialist 2,204
Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09) 2 hr Princess Hey 17,495
Word Association (Jul '10) 2 hr Princess Hey 7,686
Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10) 2 hr Princess Hey 15,968
Judge Carl Copertino Gilgo Beach Participant 5 hr Plotts 56
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

New York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

New York, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,338 • Total comments across all topics: 278,954,608

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC