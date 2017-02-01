Art Garfunkel to publish memoir
HIS STORY: Art Garfunkel speaks at the 2014 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Thursday, April, 10, 2014 in New York. The Simon & Garfunkel star's memoir, titled "What Is It All But Luminous: Notes From an Underground Man," is set to be released on Sept.
