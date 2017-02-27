AP-NORC Poll: US teens disillusioned, divided by politics
Nyles Adams, 14, takes part in the Trinidad tradition of stilt-walking, called "moko jumbies," in this July, 2016 photo at the Marine Park Golf Course in Brooklyn, N.Y. Adams was one of 790 teenagers between the ages of 13 and 17 who participated in a first-of-its-kind Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll on teens' social media use, political views and political outlook. This selfie photo shows Adrian Walker in Long Lake, Minn., in June, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Time to go? (Jun '15)
|7 min
|Now_What-
|13,068
|Protecting Trump Tower cost NY City $24 million...
|10 min
|Truth hurts
|72
|Mets talkback (Dec '07)
|21 min
|Unbiased Chargers...
|42,981
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D...
|28 min
|Bloody Bill Anderson
|2,382
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|32 min
|Mothra
|63,405
|Breastfeeding in public? (Feb '16)
|38 min
|xxx
|89
|Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09)
|1 hr
|SweLL GirL
|17,589
|Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16)
|21 hr
|Bigfun
|676
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC