Anger builds as ex-Linden cop charged...

Anger builds as ex-Linden cop charged in fatal crash rejects plea deal

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Jersey Journal

LINDEN -- Snow was falling on the day in March 2015 as city residents tried to absorb news of a car crash in Staten Island that claimed the life of an off-duty officer and another city man , and critically injured two other off-duty patrolmen. She and other city leaders say they hear few comments about the crash in which now former Linden police officer Pedro Abad allegedly was driving drunk , turned the wrong way into the West Shore Expressway in Staten Island and slammed head-on into truck.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... 11 min EL NEMO 2,303
Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09) 56 min Princess Hey 17,567
Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10) 57 min Princess Hey 16,019
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 1 hr Julia 63,346
Reasons to cheer For President Obama One, Two..... (Apr '12) 1 hr 2 Dogs 1,298
We VS We (Nov '09) 1 hr 2 Dogs 2,324
Time to go? (Jun '15) 1 hr Patriot 13,047
Mets talkback (Dec '07) 4 hr Paul Yanks 42,850
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

New York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Sudan
  5. Pope Francis
 

New York, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,798 • Total comments across all topics: 279,100,205

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC