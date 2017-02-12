12 amazing images of New York City be...

12 amazing images of New York City before it was a city

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Real Deal

Approximately 20,500 years ago, during the Ice Age, a mile-thick sheet of ice covered the region's land, which formed the bedrock of the city. New York City started as a 1,000-feet-thick sheet of ice about 20,500 years ago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Real Deal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09) 15 min SweLL GirL 17,431
Judge Carl Copertino Gilgo Beach Participant 15 min Reverend Laidlaw ... 9
TRUMP STILL NOT TRENDING on TOPIX ! 18 min TRUMP NEVER TRENDS 22
TRUMP Hires TRIVAGO Guy for EXECUTIVE ORDERS ! 30 min USA GRATES with T... 6
Another Republican Bites the Dust!! (Dec '11) 31 min 2 Dogs 970
TRUMP WALL to be built On-the-CHEAP ! 32 min WakeUp 4
Alec Baldwin's Fake Hair matches Trump's Fake Hair 35 min Old Millennia Tramp 2
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... 37 min Wall-Eyed Earl 2,062
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 4 hr jimi-yank 335,321
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

New York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Super Bowl
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Al Franken
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

New York, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,203 • Total comments across all topics: 278,818,532

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC