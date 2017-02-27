1 scoop or 2? Raw cookie dough is lat...

1 scoop or 2? Raw cookie dough is latest NYC food fad

8 hrs ago Read more: Brandon Sun

People have been standing in line for up to three hours at a month-old New York City shop that sells scoops of raw dough in a cup or a cone like ice cream. The sweet treat has become the latest food fad to generate buzz and long lines on the sidewalk, following the Magnolia Bakery cupcake popularized by "Sex and the City" and the Cronut, the croissant-doughnut mashup that made pastry chef Dominique Ansel's Manhattan bakery a phenomenon among foodies and tourists and ultimately inspired mass produced knockoffs.

