Years of efforts yield new stop signs at P.S. 7
Parents and teachers at P.S. 7 in Kingsbridge looked on Wednesday as workers installed new stop signs near the school after a long battle to Parents and teachers at P.S. 7 in Kingsbridge looked on Wednesday as workers installed new stop signs near the school after a long battle to improve pedestrian safety in the area. THE BRONX - Parents and teachers at P.S. 7 in Kingsbridge looked on Wednesday as workers installed new stop signs near the school after a long battle to improve pedestrian safety in the area.
