Women to march in NYC on Fifth Ave. to protest Trump's election
Women who aren't going to Washington to protest Donald Trump's election are taking the fight to his own backyard. Thousands of women are expected to gather at Dag Hammarskjold Plaza in front of United Nations headquarters at 11 a.m. on Jan. 21 for a march that's being billed as a "little sister" rally to the big Women's March in the nation's capital the same day.
