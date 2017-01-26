Woman Raped in Beauty Bar Bathroom on...

Woman Raped in Beauty Bar Bathroom on 14th Street, Police Say

There are 9 comments on the DNAInfo.com story from 13 hrs ago, titled Woman Raped in Beauty Bar Bathroom on 14th Street, Police Say. In it, DNAInfo.com reports that:

A Brooklyn man raped a woman in the bathroom of popular Beauty Bar last weekend, according to a police report. Brenton Maughn-Tulloch, 30, was inside the bar at 231 E. 14th St., just after 1 a.m. Saturday Jan. 21 when he and the victim, a 22-year-old woman who he had met that evening, headed to the bathroom to do cocaine, according to a police report.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at DNAInfo.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
25or6to4

Dunlap, TN

#1 15 hrs ago
Maybe the skank should go crying to Madonna, and Ashley Judd, maybe they care.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
TRUMP INNOCENT

Winnipeg, Canada

#2 13 hrs ago
" I did Not TRUMP that Woman ! "

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Well Well

Pomona, CA

#3 11 hrs ago
Women marchers have proven to be so f cking dumb and twisted, I will never ever vote for a women president, republican or democrat. NEVER! People like Elizabitch Warren and Madonna, made up my mind. Oh and that gawd awful looking Hillary Clinton without make up. F ck that, NEVER!!!

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
ODE to HILLARY

Winnipeg, Canada

#4 11 hrs ago
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IxIzM0oEtwI

.
ODE to HILLARY !
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
2 Dogs

Brooklyn, NY

#5 10 hrs ago
TRUMP INNOCENT wrote:
" I did Not TRUMP that Woman ! "
No one said you did, Winnipeg. Put the bottle down ya paranoid lush.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
2 Dogs

Winnipeg, Canada

#6 9 hrs ago
2 Dogs wrote:
<quoted text>
No one said you did, Winnipeg. Put the bottle down ya paranoid lush.
I don't drink Booze ... Nonlib.
I drink Diet Pepsi or Coffee !

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
25or6to4

Dunlap, TN

#7 3 hrs ago
2 Dogs wrote:
<quoted text>
I don't drink Booze ...
Maybe you should start...
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
16 TEEN SHOTS

Decatur, GA

#9 2 hrs ago
supt eddie johnson I YOUNG MCDONALD HOPE YOU DO NOT FIND A KIDNEY.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Dove Beauty Bar

Winnipeg, Canada

#10 2 hrs ago
25or6to4 wrote:
<quoted text>Maybe you should start...
I had to Quit .. I Drank Too much !

" The Only Bath and Beauty Bar with One Quarter Cold Cream " !
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Chuck Schumer under fire from left-wing activists 35 min Newt s Gimlet Rage 2
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... 1 hr NEMO 1,664
Judge Ann Donnelly of the Eastern District of N... 1 hr Resist 1
TRUMP SUPPORTERS " CLOAKED " for January 20th ! 1 hr Bad Hombres Woman 5
The United Hates of America (Sep '10) 1 hr Bad Hombres Woman 2,655
CANADA to TRUMP - " Got Along Without You Befor... 1 hr JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA 6
Gay Teens NYC (Manhattan, Bronx, Queens, Brooklyn) (Jun '16) 2 hr empty_sockets 122
Mets talkback (Dec '07) 17 hr jimi-yank 42,403
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

New York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Climate Change
 

New York, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,239 • Total comments across all topics: 278,344,914

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC