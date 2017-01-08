Woman fatally shot while bringing din...

Woman fatally shot while bringing dinner home to family :0

Police say surveillance video shows the man who fatally shot an innocent mother of four while trying to gun down a rival in The Bronx on Friday, officials said. The video, captured by a camera from a nearby business, first shows a large group of men hanging out in front of a bodega on Boston Road just before 48-year-old Cindy Diaz was killed.

