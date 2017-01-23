Two victims fatally shot at Staten Is...

Two victims fatally shot at Staten Island financing business

Read more: New York Daily News

Two people were shot dead in what's believed to be a robbery at a Staten Island business Tuesday night, police sources said.

New York, NY

