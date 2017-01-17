Trump to take oath with his Bible and...

Trump to take oath with his Bible and Lincolna s

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Red Bluff Daily News

The Presidential Inaugural Committee says Donald Trump will be sworn in as president Friday using two Bibles - his own and the Bible that Abraham Lincoln used at his first inauguration. The oath of office will be administered by Chief Justice John Roberts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bluff Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... 2 hr Jimmy Crack Carter 1,240
Charlene Duggs Spills All on TRUMP ! 2 hr Charlene Duggs Repub 1
Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09) 3 hr Princess Hey 17,210
Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10) 3 hr Princess Hey 15,790
Madam President 3 hr Ronald McDonald R... 448
Time to go? (Jun '15) 6 hr Frogface Kate 12,969
AMERICA CRIES OUT for HELP ! 7 hr Earl E Riser Repu... 14
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

New York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Wikileaks
 

New York, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,817 • Total comments across all topics: 278,012,049

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC