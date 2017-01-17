Trump to take oath with his Bible and Lincolna s
The Presidential Inaugural Committee says Donald Trump will be sworn in as president Friday using two Bibles - his own and the Bible that Abraham Lincoln used at his first inauguration. The oath of office will be administered by Chief Justice John Roberts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bluff Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D...
|2 hr
|Jimmy Crack Carter
|1,240
|Charlene Duggs Spills All on TRUMP !
|2 hr
|Charlene Duggs Repub
|1
|Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09)
|3 hr
|Princess Hey
|17,210
|Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10)
|3 hr
|Princess Hey
|15,790
|Madam President
|3 hr
|Ronald McDonald R...
|448
|Time to go? (Jun '15)
|6 hr
|Frogface Kate
|12,969
|AMERICA CRIES OUT for HELP !
|7 hr
|Earl E Riser Repu...
|14
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC