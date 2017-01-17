Trump: a From this day forward, ita s...

Trump: a From this day forward, ita s going to be only America firsta

Donald Trump addresses Americans for the first time as the 45th president of the United States. In his brief inaugural speech, the president declares there will be a new America led by the people.

