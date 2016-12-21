Trio of Midtown burglars waited until New Year's Eve ball...
Three unidentified men waited until the New Year's Eve ball dropped to pull off a multi-million dollar diamond jewelry heist in Midtown, Manhattan. The heist took place inside KGK Holdings jewelry wholesaler at 70 W. 36th St., in what appears to be an inside job, since the thieves didn't have to crack the safes when they got inside.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10)
|1 min
|rainmaker2016
|15,731
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|11 min
|jimi-yank
|334,709
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D...
|15 min
|Obama is gone
|713
|Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09)
|23 min
|Princess Hey
|16,995
|Madam President
|31 min
|doomednewt
|332
|Rangers talk back (Oct '07)
|1 hr
|jimi-yank
|7,750
|Giants talk back (Dec '06)
|1 hr
|jimi-yank
|6,088
|Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16)
|9 hr
|UFO
|596
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC