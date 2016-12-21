Trio of Midtown burglars waited until...

Trio of Midtown burglars waited until New Year's Eve ball...

Three unidentified men waited until the New Year's Eve ball dropped to pull off a multi-million dollar diamond jewelry heist in Midtown, Manhattan. The heist took place inside KGK Holdings jewelry wholesaler at 70 W. 36th St., in what appears to be an inside job, since the thieves didn't have to crack the safes when they got inside.

