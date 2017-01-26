Tickets for 2017 Rock Hall Induction ...

Tickets for 2017 Rock Hall Induction Ceremony On Sale February 3

Tickets for the 32nd Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, which will be held at Brooklyn, New York's Barclays Center on April 7, will go on sale Friday, February 3 at 10 a.m. Eastern time. A release from the Rock Hall notes that Citi cardmembers can get the jump on fellow fans with presale starting January 30th at 10 a.m. Eastern time.

