Three dead in separate car crashes across the city :0
Hit-and-runs claimed the lives of two of the victims, while the third man was a passenger of a taxicab involved in a head-on collision, cops said. The mayhem began in Queens about 2:30 a.m., when a 52-year-old man was killed by a driver as he tried to cross South Conduit Avenue near Rockaway Boulevard.
