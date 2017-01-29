This steamy one-woman show takes place in your bathtub :0
Siobhan O'Loughlin, 29, is doing a steamy one-woman show in bathtubs across Brooklyn, Manhattan and Queens while wearing nothing but bubbles. She'll even ask you to shampoo her hair or scrub her back.
