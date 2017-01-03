The video hype behind 550 Vanderbilt and Pacific Park
Let's take another look at these videos produced to promote Pacific Park and the 550 Vanderbilt condo tower. I'll put the narration in italics , then interpolate comments.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Atlantic Yards Report.
Comments
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09)
|32 min
|SweLL GirL
|17,141
|jets talk back (Dec '07)
|41 min
|METH HEAD
|13,677
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D...
|47 min
|Bloody Bill Anderson
|963
|Giants talk back (Dec '06)
|47 min
|jimi-yank
|6,205
|UPCHUCK SCHUMER"HEAD CLOWN" Heeeeeeeeeeeeeee
|1 hr
|Earl
|16
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|1 hr
|Paul Yanks
|334,814
|TRUMP Looks Down from His IVORY TOWER !
|1 hr
|Nonlib
|2
|Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16)
|9 hr
|Jennifer
|625
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC