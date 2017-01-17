The Latest: Bids taken on Donald Trum...

The Latest: Bids taken on Donald Trump's earliest home

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Albany Times Union

The boyhood home of President-elect Donald Trump, which is going back on the auction block, is shown, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, in New York. Paramount Realty says the 1940 Tudor-style house in Jamaica Estates in Queens is up for auction for the second time in three months, with written bids due Tuesday afternoon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... 8 min plottmasterami 1,254
Gay Teens NYC (Manhattan, Bronx, Queens, Brooklyn) (Jun '16) 40 min Hey 109
Mets talkback (Dec '07) 1 hr Hooplah 42,249
Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09) 1 hr Princess Hey 17,212
Madam President 1 hr doomednewt 450
News Cutting of pastor's role called 'vindictive' (Oct '08) 2 hr truth for free 8,547
Rangers talk back (Oct '07) 6 hr jimi-yank 7,762
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

New York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

New York, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,342 • Total comments across all topics: 278,021,251

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC