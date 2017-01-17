Teen sets sleeping stranger on fire aboard Queens subway
A twisted teen firebug set a sleeping stranger on fire aboard a Queens subway train early Friday, severely burning him, police sources said. Christopher Jackson snuck up on his 30-year-old victim, who was dozing while listening to music on his headphones, as the G train approached its last stop at Court Square in Long Island City around 2:30 a.m., sources said.
