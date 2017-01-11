Teen missing after escape from Staten Island ACS group home
Police are searching for the 16-year-old, who was wearing a black T-shirt and red sneakers when he fled. Cops in Staten Island are searching for a 16-year-old boy who fled authorities after a judge ordered he stay in an ACS group home while facing an attempted assault charge, officials said.
