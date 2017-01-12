Taxstone Arrested On Charges From Tro...

Taxstone Arrested On Charges From Troy Ave Shooting At Irving Plaza

1 min ago Read more: Vibe

There has been another development in the the shooting incident that rocked New York City's hip-hop community in May of 2016. Brooklyn resident Taxstone , known for his rap podcast series Tax Season , has been arrested on charges related to a fatal shooting that took place at the Irving Plaza concert venue in Manhattan.

