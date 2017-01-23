Suspect in Sutton Place Murder Ditche...

Suspect in Sutton Place Murder Ditched Ankle Monitor in Earlier Case: DA

One of the men charged in connection with the murder of a Hofstra graduate in Sutton Place has a history of violating court orders, including removing a court-ordered ankle bracelet while on probation and fleeing from authorities for a month, according to prosecutors. Prosecutors shared the new information as part of their request to a judge to increase the bail against James Rackover, 25, while he is awaiting trial on charges related to the killing of Joseph Comunale in November.

