Suspect in Subway Hate Attacks Has History of Bias Crimes, Records Show
A man with a history of bias attacks in the subway punched two Indian women in separate Queens stations in what the NYPD is investigating as a pattern of hate crimes, they said. Sherlock Arana, 28, made "anti-ethnic" remarks to an 18-year-old woman and then punched her in the face inside the 88th Street A train station, near Liberty Avenue, about 9:20 a.m. on Dec. 8, police said.
