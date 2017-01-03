Suspect in Subway Hate Attacks Has Hi...

Suspect in Subway Hate Attacks Has History of Bias Crimes, Records Show

A man with a history of bias attacks in the subway punched two Indian women in separate Queens stations in what the NYPD is investigating as a pattern of hate crimes, they said. Sherlock Arana, 28, made "anti-ethnic" remarks to an 18-year-old woman and then punched her in the face inside the 88th Street A train station, near Liberty Avenue, about 9:20 a.m. on Dec. 8, police said.

