Studio 54's Ian Schrager is one ex-con who deserved his presidential pardon

11 hrs ago Read more: New York Post

In a country that let presidential near-assassin John Hinckley walk free, it was absurd that hotel genius Ian Schrager was, until now, denied the right to vote because of a 37-year-old tax conviction. Schrager's overdue pardon stands out for its common sense and respect for the spirit of justice.

