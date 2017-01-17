Steam stacks protect New Yorkers from blasts of hot air
Manhattanites are well accustomed to avoiding the pesky, striped, "smoke"-spewing stacks that crop up from city streets. But chimneys like this one at the intersection of East 42nd Street and Madison Avenue aren't emitting noxious fumes - they're diverting white-hot water vapor above the sight line of drivers and pedestrians.
