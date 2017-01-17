Steam stacks protect New Yorkers from...

Steam stacks protect New Yorkers from blasts of hot air

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: New York Business.com

Manhattanites are well accustomed to avoiding the pesky, striped, "smoke"-spewing stacks that crop up from city streets. But chimneys like this one at the intersection of East 42nd Street and Madison Avenue aren't emitting noxious fumes - they're diverting white-hot water vapor above the sight line of drivers and pedestrians.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Business.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... 11 min Merry Moosmas 1,305
News PS 147 in Queens probed for promoting failing s... (Oct '09) 11 min Cindy 7
Madam President 17 min doomednewt 455
Democrats have not been this upset since Lincol... 37 min Tim 1
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 1 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 62,917
Time to go? (Jun '15) 2 hr southern at heart 12,973
News Cutting of pastor's role called 'vindictive' (Oct '08) 3 hr Andy Divine Loves... 8,550
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

New York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

New York, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,690 • Total comments across all topics: 278,057,532

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC