Source: Cardiac arrest may have led to death in custody
A former Staten Island woman who died in police custody after she was arrested on a drug charge may have succumbed to cardiac arrest, according to a source with knowledge of the investigation. The 28-year-old woman allegedly possessed heroin and crack cocaine when she was arrested in Manhattan the afternoon before her death, according to a source with knowledge of the investigation.
