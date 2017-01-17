Shia LaBeouf debuted a 4-year anti-Trump live stream: 'he Will...
Shia LaBeouf unveiled yet another piece of online performance art, and this one is aimed directly at US President Donald Trump. On Friday, the day of Trump's inauguration, LaBeouf announced a project called "HE WILL NOT DIVIDE US," which is live-streaming footage from a camera installed outside the Museum of the Moving Image in Queens, New York.
