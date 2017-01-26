Shia LaBeouf arrested outside New Yor...

Shia LaBeouf arrested outside New York museum

Read more: Fox News

Actor Shia LaBeouf was arrested early Thursday after he allegedly got into an altercation with another man outside a New York City museum where he has been chanting "He will not divide us" in front of a live camera since Donald Trump's inauguration. Police said LaBeouf pulled the scarf of an unidentified 25-year-old man outside the Museum of the Moving Image in Queens, scratching his face in the process.

