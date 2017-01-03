Sex Attacks Up 62 Percent in Greenpoint as Most Cases Remain Unsolved
There has been a 62 percent jump in sex attacks reported in Greenpoint over the last year with the majority not resulting in arrests, police statistics show. In 2016, the NYPD was told about 13 rapes and attempted rapes in the neighborhood, up from eight the year before, police said.
|
