Seeking justice for all New York's gifted kids :0

Kudos to Bronx and Brooklyn Borough Presidents Ruben Diaz Jr. and Eric Adams for pushing to expand the city schools' Gifted and Talented programs. They're right: Boosting access to G&T is one right way to increase opportunity to enter the city's elite high schools.
