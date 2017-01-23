Seeking justice for all New York's gi...

Seeking justice for all New York's gifted kids :0

12 hrs ago Read more: New York Post

Kudos to Bronx and Brooklyn Borough Presidents Ruben Diaz Jr. and Eric Adams for pushing to expand the city schools' Gifted and Talented programs. They're right: Boosting access to G&T is one right way to increase opportunity to enter the city's elite high schools.

