See it: Brooklyn restaurant workers fight off robber with ladles

Workers at a Brooklyn Chinese restaurant turned their soup ladles into weapons and bravely fought off a masked robber waving a knife and fresh off a string of hold-ups, startling surveillance video released Wednesday shows. The crook burst into Chen's Garden on Flatlands Ave. near Louisiana Ave. in Canarsie and pulled a long kitchen knife from the pouch on his orange hoodie about 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 4. He hopped onto the counter swinging the blade at workers.

