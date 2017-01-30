Second cop commits suicide on Staten Island this month :0
Officer Ralph Conde, 33, was supposed to go to the department's firing range in the morning for qualification reasons, and when he didn't show up, police sent someone to check on him as per protocol, sources said. The cop, who worked in the 121st Precinct, was found dead inside his Great Kills home on Tanglewood Drive near Arthur Kill Road around 10:50 a.m. with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, sources said.
