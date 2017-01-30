Second cop commits suicide on Staten ...

Second cop commits suicide on Staten Island this month :0

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: New York Post

Officer Ralph Conde, 33, was supposed to go to the department's firing range in the morning for qualification reasons, and when he didn't show up, police sent someone to check on him as per protocol, sources said. The cop, who worked in the 121st Precinct, was found dead inside his Great Kills home on Tanglewood Drive near Arthur Kill Road around 10:50 a.m. with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, sources said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
republicans need to rein in trump immediately o... 1 hr Political Atheist 2
so democrats, now you know....next time you hav... 1 hr Political Atheist 2
News Chuck Schumer under fire from left-wing activists 1 hr Well Well 115
Kelly Anne Conway will be the first female pres... 2 hr Win Win 1
Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16) 3 hr bad mom 641
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... 3 hr OMTE 1,725
Most big cities are not family friendly 4 hr Comment Submitter 1
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 6 hr Paul Yanks 335,065
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

New York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

New York, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,370 • Total comments across all topics: 278,412,123

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC