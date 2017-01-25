Search Continues for Masked Gunman Wh...

Search Continues for Masked Gunman Who Killed Two Inside Staten Island Office

Police on Staten Island are searching for a masked gunman who shot and killed two people in their office Tuesday evening. The gunman opened fire around 6 p.m. inside cash advance company Universal Merchant Funding located at 124 Buel Avenue in Dongan Hills.

