Search Continues for Masked Gunman Who Killed Two Inside Staten Island Office
Police on Staten Island are searching for a masked gunman who shot and killed two people in their office Tuesday evening. The gunman opened fire around 6 p.m. inside cash advance company Universal Merchant Funding located at 124 Buel Avenue in Dongan Hills.
