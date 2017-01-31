Salt Bae Will Open a New York Restaurant

Who needs to hire PR when you're Salt Bae ? With just his staff taking videos, Nusret GA kA e has become a meme, with millions of people across the world doing the wrist flick, creating salt tributes, and even Salt Bae emojis. Now, co-owner GA kA e is poised to open a branch of his mini-chain, Nusr-et, in London and Midtown.

