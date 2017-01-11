S.I. teen's toy gun Snapchat prank gets visit from cops
A Staten Island teen's toy gun prank on Snapchat earned him a visit from police, after he posted a video online telling his classmates not to go to school Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|HILLARY will be THE BEST PRESIDENT EVER (Dec '14)
|7 min
|Goober of Glovers...
|13,935
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D...
|9 min
|NEMO
|1,001
|Giants talk back (Dec '06)
|21 min
|Paul Yanks
|6,224
|jets talk back (Dec '07)
|25 min
|Paul Yanks
|13,694
|Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10)
|29 min
|Princess Hey
|15,768
|Mets talkback (Dec '07)
|1 hr
|Paul Yanks
|42,212
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|2 hr
|Paul Yanks
|334,837
|Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16)
|2 hr
|bad mom
|628
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC