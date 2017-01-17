Remembering Trump Biographer and Reporter Wayne Barrett
Wayne was New York's iconoclast-in-chief for many years, in particular the Eighties and Nineties. His 37 years of furious articles for the regularly skewered powerful figures in all parties, from the late Queens Borough President Donald Manes to future People's Court judge Ed Koch to the Nosferatoid Rudy Giuliani arguments.
