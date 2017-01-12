Queens shooting suspect busted in Pen...

Queens shooting suspect busted in Penn. after fatal robbery

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: New York Daily News

A man sought for shooting a 31-year-old man to death during a robbery in Queens - marking the first homicide of the new year - was behind bars Saturday after being tracked to Pennsylvania, officials said. Members of the Pocono Mountain Regional Police picked up Dreshaun Smith, 22, in Monroe County on Thursday, according to the website The Morning Call.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... 6 min Guinness Drinker 1,117
Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09) 11 min Mutant-cucumber 17,174
Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10) 11 min Princess Hey 15,784
Word Association (Jul '10) 11 min Princess Hey 7,659
News US parents accept children's transgender identi... 23 min misbehaved 30
News Cutting of pastor's role called 'vindictive' (Oct '08) 53 min Pastor Nicarz 8,544
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 1 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 62,846
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

New York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Michael Jackson
  1. Cuba
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pope Francis
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
 

New York, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,602 • Total comments across all topics: 277,926,144

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC