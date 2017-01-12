Queens shooting suspect busted in Penn. after fatal robbery
A man sought for shooting a 31-year-old man to death during a robbery in Queens - marking the first homicide of the new year - was behind bars Saturday after being tracked to Pennsylvania, officials said. Members of the Pocono Mountain Regional Police picked up Dreshaun Smith, 22, in Monroe County on Thursday, according to the website The Morning Call.
