Queens mom pleads guilty to fatally s...

Queens mom pleads guilty to fatally shaking 2-year-old daughter

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: New York Daily News

Diaz told cops that Kevasia suffered a seizure on Feb. 3, 2014 inside her Rockaways home on Beach 56th Place at about 9:30 p.m., officials said. A Queens mother accused of murdering her 2-year-old daughter by violently shaking and beating the toddler pleaded guilty to the crime.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Disbar Judge Jerome Simandle 54 min Fed judge Injust 1
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 56 min Paul Yanks 334,928
Pertaining to the issue of HEALTH CARE (Oct '12) 1 hr Tony 30
Stephen Colbert 1 hr ThomasA 2
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... 1 hr Doug McKenzie 1,358
Trump supporters look to Hitler 2 hr Hypocrats are cry... 3
News Actors, mayors rally at inauguration eve Trump ... 2 hr slick willie expl... 35
jets talk back (Dec '07) 7 hr Paul Yanks 13,744
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

New York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

New York, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,834 • Total comments across all topics: 278,104,122

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC