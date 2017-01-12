Queens grandma who died in house fire was feminist stand-up comic
A 78-year-old grandmother who perished from a fire that ripped through her Queens home was an aspiring comedian - and grieving family members would give anything to have her make them laugh one more time. "She was a woman who lived life with a flair of eccentricity and artistry," victim Linda Landau's daughter-in-law Rachel Landau told the Daily News.
