Queens bus driver reacted quickly as passenger gave birth

Norton Cockburn, 57, wasn't afraid to step up when a passenger's water broke as he drove on Jamaica Ave. in Queens on Aug. 3. Norton Cockburn was instructing a trainee behind the wheel of a Q9 bus when a pregnant passenger's water broke on Jamaica Ave. in Queens on Aug. 3. At around 150th St. in Jamaica, the woman - who was taking the bus to a hospital - let out a scream. "She shouted, 'My water burst! Driver, driver, my water burst!' " Cockburn recalled.

