Queens bus driver reacted quickly as ...

Queens bus driver reacted quickly as passenger gave birth

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: New York Daily News

Norton Cockburn, 57, wasn't afraid to step up when a passenger's water broke as he drove on Jamaica Ave. in Queens on Aug. 3. Norton Cockburn was instructing a trainee behind the wheel of a Q9 bus when a pregnant passenger's water broke on Jamaica Ave. in Queens on Aug. 3. At around 150th St. in Jamaica, the woman - who was taking the bus to a hospital - let out a scream. "She shouted, 'My water burst! Driver, driver, my water burst!' " Cockburn recalled.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
last post wins! (Jun '10) 1 min Alex Nicole 26,702
News Actors, mayors rally at inauguration eve Trump ... 9 min Go Trump 74
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 20 min John-K 313,224
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 1 hr jimi-yank 334,968
grass xanis bar perks oc's molly bain w... 1 hr now 1
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... 1 hr Bloody Bill Anderson 1,435
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 2 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 62,981
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for New York County was issued at January 22 at 3:49PM EST

New York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

New York, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,784 • Total comments across all topics: 278,154,070

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC