Queens bus driver reacted quickly as passenger gave birth
Norton Cockburn, 57, wasn't afraid to step up when a passenger's water broke as he drove on Jamaica Ave. in Queens on Aug. 3. Norton Cockburn was instructing a trainee behind the wheel of a Q9 bus when a pregnant passenger's water broke on Jamaica Ave. in Queens on Aug. 3. At around 150th St. in Jamaica, the woman - who was taking the bus to a hospital - let out a scream. "She shouted, 'My water burst! Driver, driver, my water burst!' " Cockburn recalled.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|last post wins! (Jun '10)
|1 min
|Alex Nicole
|26,702
|Actors, mayors rally at inauguration eve Trump ...
|9 min
|Go Trump
|74
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|20 min
|John-K
|313,224
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|1 hr
|jimi-yank
|334,968
|grass xanis bar perks oc's molly bain w...
|1 hr
|now
|1
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D...
|1 hr
|Bloody Bill Anderson
|1,435
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|2 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|62,981
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC