Prosecutor: Man attacks Muslim airlin...

Prosecutor: Man attacks Muslim airline employee at JFK

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Decatur Daily

A Massachusetts man is accused of attacking a Muslim airline employee at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport, allegedly kicking and shouting obscenities at the woman and telling her that President Donald Trump "will get rid of all of you," authorities said. The Queens District Attorney's Office said Robin Rhodes, of Worchester, had arrived from Aruba and was awaiting a connecting flight to Massachusetts Wednesday night when he approached Delta employee Rabeeya Khan, who wears a hijab, while she was sitting in her office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... 8 min Nonlib 1,605
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 10 min Paul Yanks 335,034
Mets talkback (Dec '07) 12 min Carlos 42,377
News Friends, Legislators Fight to Save NY Family's ... 32 min Hide the Phart 4
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 49 min Sam 313,234
CNN is Fake News 1 hr AfricansTrashed L... 7
Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09) 1 hr Princess Hey 17,226
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

New York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Climate Change
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Wikileaks
  5. China
 

New York, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,757 • Total comments across all topics: 278,307,005

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC