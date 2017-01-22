Principal accused of deliberately 'sabotaging' impaired student :0

The principal of a top Queens high school "purposely sabotaged" a visually impaired student while the educator was an administrator at Bronx Science HS, the student's family alleges. Townsend Harris interim principal Rosemarie Jahoda would not let Eva Hangartner take honors classes while an underclassman at the Bronx Science and undercut her performance in a calculus class, her mother, Anna Schuchmann, told The Post.

