Principal accused of deliberately 'sabotaging' impaired student :0
The principal of a top Queens high school "purposely sabotaged" a visually impaired student while the educator was an administrator at Bronx Science HS, the student's family alleges. Townsend Harris interim principal Rosemarie Jahoda would not let Eva Hangartner take honors classes while an underclassman at the Bronx Science and undercut her performance in a calculus class, her mother, Anna Schuchmann, told The Post.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|AMERICA - Somebody's Lyin " !
|3 min
|WHO can it BE now
|4
|Cutting of pastor's role called 'vindictive' (Oct '08)
|6 min
|Straight Shooter
|8,569
|YOUNG CLINTONS CAUGHT on VIDEO !
|7 min
|Madam Secretary
|6
|ANTI-TRUMP RALLY BIGGER than WOODSTOCK !
|9 min
|Washington Woodstock
|1
|" By the Time We got to Washington .. We were H...
|16 min
|Washington Woodstock
|1
|Actors, mayors rally at inauguration eve Trump ...
|22 min
|PITH on TRUMP
|78
|TRUMP - RUSE UP .. RUSE UP ... RUSE Unto Your P...
|25 min
|Bad Hombre Speaks
|1
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|33 min
|jimi-yank
|334,986
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D...
|1 hr
|Hawaii Five Hole
|1,444
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC