Priest tells anti-Trump protesters to commit suicide
The pastor of a largely immigrant Catholic church in Queens has a suggestion for his anti-Trump parishioners - go take a flying leap off the nearest building. "Show your hate for Trump.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|8 min
|Billy Ball
|335,068
|so democrats, now you know....next time you hav...
|12 min
|CLOBBER the BRUTE
|4
|Chuck Schumer under fire from left-wing activists
|12 min
|Donald duck Von T...
|128
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D...
|15 min
|Ashley Madison Girl
|1,728
|jets talk back (Dec '07)
|18 min
|Paul Yanks
|13,759
|Cutting of pastor's role called 'vindictive' (Oct '08)
|26 min
|Pastor SpeedLimit
|8,572
|Mets talkback (Dec '07)
|52 min
|jimi-yank
|42,410
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC