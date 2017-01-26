Police Bust Alleged Gambling Ring in Queens; More Than a Dozen Arrested
The NYPD's Vice Squad says it executed search warrants at two locations in an Elmhurst shopping plaza off Broadway and Dongan Avenue. Investigators say they found 18 gambling devices, along with more than $24,000.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Your News Now.
Comments
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mets talkback (Dec '07)
|20 min
|jimi-yank
|42,361
|mexico to withdraw from nafta leaving u.s. in t...
|1 hr
|Jack LaLanne
|4
|Some children fearful of what a Trump presidenc...
|1 hr
|Jack LaLanne
|9
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D...
|1 hr
|Jack LaLanne
|1,580
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|9 hr
|Paris
|63,007
|Sexy Girl Arrest Records and Mugshots (Jul '14)
|11 hr
|Jim
|3
|Gay Teens NYC (Manhattan, Bronx, Queens, Brooklyn) (Jun '16)
|12 hr
|empty_sockets
|118
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC