Police Bust Alleged Gambling Ring in ...

Police Bust Alleged Gambling Ring in Queens; More Than a Dozen Arrested

8 hrs ago

The NYPD's Vice Squad says it executed search warrants at two locations in an Elmhurst shopping plaza off Broadway and Dongan Avenue. Investigators say they found 18 gambling devices, along with more than $24,000.

