Police arrest suspected drug dealer at NYC homeless shelter
The NYPD arrested four residents of the Bellevue Homeless Shelter on drug possession charges, including one man who allegedly had 39 bags of heroin and 67 bags of crack cocaine. Police busted a suspected drug dealer entrenched at the Bellevue's Men Shelter, sources told the Daily News, as the city gears up to change how it handles security at its troubled homeless shelters.
