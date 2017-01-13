Parents fire back after Uma Thurman's ex rips elite private school :0

Parents fire back after Uma Thurman's...

Parents at the toughest school to get into in all of New York City railed against Uma Thurman's ex-boyfriend Friday for grousing that it was "cluttered and depressing" and had students who were "dirty and disheveled." Thurman and ex Arpad "Arki" Busson's 4-year-old daughter, Luna, attends the elite private arts school Saint Ann's - a choice that was hotly debated in court as the pair duked it out over custody of the child.

