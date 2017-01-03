Pa. Transit Authority May Be Sued in NY Over Del. Accident
A Queens judge has ruled that his court has jurisdiction to preside over a suit filed by a New York resident who was allegedly injured while disembarking a train operated by the Southeast Pennsylvania Transportation Authority at a station in Delaware.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Law.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09)
|7 min
|Princess Hey
|17,071
|Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10)
|9 min
|Princess Hey
|15,749
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|28 min
|Lovey3639
|62,716
|Mets talkback (Dec '07)
|29 min
|Paul Yanks
|42,206
|Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16)
|33 min
|T-Man Mets
|614
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D...
|41 min
|Obama could have WON
|858
|Whine and Cheese: Where are the crackers (Dec '09)
|1 hr
|2 Dogs
|1,299
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|1 hr
|Paul Yanks
|334,750
|Giants talk back (Dec '06)
|2 hr
|Paul Yanks
|6,152
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC