Pa. Transit Authority May Be Sued in NY Over Del. Accident

A Queens judge has ruled that his court has jurisdiction to preside over a suit filed by a New York resident who was allegedly injured while disembarking a train operated by the Southeast Pennsylvania Transportation Authority at a station in Delaware.

